Katrina Kaif stuns in a red hot avatar for Hello awards—See pic

New Delhi: The stunning B-Towner, Katrina Kaif is now an avid social media user. She keeps her Insta family quite happy with regular updates. The gorgeous beauty recently shared her look for the Hello Magazine's Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2019 and we must say, it's jaw-dropping.

Kat can give any new actress a run of her money. She flaunts her hour-glass figure in a body-hugging long red shimmer gown and looks every bit stunning. The leggy lass strikes a pose as she takes a moment before heading for the awards night.

Check her photo:

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat', a film which is helmed by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director Ali Abbas Zafar. It is set to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

The movie has a starry ensemble cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.

The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri.

The talented trio of Ali, Salman and Katrina did wonders together in their last outing—Tiger Zinda Hai and now all eyes are set on—Bharat.