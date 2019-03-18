हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif stuns in a red hot avatar for Hello awards—See pic

The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri.

Katrina Kaif stuns in a red hot avatar for Hello awards—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The stunning B-Towner, Katrina Kaif is now an avid social media user. She keeps her Insta family quite happy with regular updates. The gorgeous beauty recently shared her look for the Hello Magazine's Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2019 and we must say, it's jaw-dropping.

Kat can give any new actress a run of her money. She flaunts her hour-glass figure in a body-hugging long red shimmer gown and looks every bit stunning. The leggy lass strikes a pose as she takes a moment before heading for the awards night.

Check her photo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hello awards

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat', a film which is helmed by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director Ali Abbas Zafar. It is set to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

The movie has a starry ensemble cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.

The film is co-produced by Salman's brother-in-law and actor Atul Agnihotri.

The talented trio of Ali, Salman and Katrina did wonders together in their last outing—Tiger Zinda Hai and now all eyes are set on—Bharat.

 

 

Tags:
Katrina KaifBharatHello Hall of Fame awardshello awards 2019Hello MagazineSalman KhanAli Abbas Zafar
Next
Story

Adah Sharma wears a hot pink bomber jacket with lehenga, pics go viral—See photos

Must Watch

PT1M15S

Pramod Sawant to sworn in as next Goa CM; Vijai Sardesai, Sudin Dhavalikar to be his deputies