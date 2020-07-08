Kiara Advani is a sight to behold in this gorgeous sunset pic

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani has made the internet go wow after she shared a gorgeous picture of herself enjoying the sunset. She makes a splash in the pool and poses for the photo amidst the breathtaking background. "Making the most of every sunset," she captioned her post which is every bit frame-worthy.

Take a look at the photo here:

What's the word? Stunning, right?

Kiara Advani's Instagram account has a pool of some very nice pictures of her. From her shoot diaries, pictures from her holidays and parties Kiara has collated them all.

Here's a glimpse of it:

During the lockdown, she missed her girl gang the most. In a series of pictures she gave a shout out to her girlfriends and wrote, "I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special. There is probably nothing we can’t share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each others soul mates."

On the work front, the 'Kabir Singh' actress will be next seen in 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Indoo Ki Jawani' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. 'Laxmmi Bomb' is headlined by Akshay Kumar and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon.