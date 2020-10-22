Kirti Kulhari dubs for her 'secret project'

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari posted a picture from a dubbing studio and revealed that it was for a secret project.

Kirti took to Instagram, where she posted a picture from a dubbing studio. In the image, she is seen standing in front of a mic and has headphones on.

For the caption, she wrote: "The question is " To dub or not to dub " #thesecretproject."

Kirti did not share what she was dubbing for, tagging her assignment as "the secret project".

The actress will next be seen sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra in "The Girl On The Train", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood psychological thriller "The Girl On The Train", based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.

She also has seen in "Shaadistan" co-starring Kay Kay Menon coming up.