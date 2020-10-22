हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari dubs for her 'secret project'

Kirti took to Instagram, where she posted a picture from a dubbing studio. In the image, she is seen standing in front of a mic and has headphones on.

Kirti Kulhari dubs for her &#039;secret project&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@iamkirtikulhari

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari posted a picture from a dubbing studio and revealed that it was for a secret project.

Kirti took to Instagram, where she posted a picture from a dubbing studio. In the image, she is seen standing in front of a mic and has headphones on.

For the caption, she wrote: "The question is " To dub or not to dub " #thesecretproject."

Kirti did not share what she was dubbing for, tagging her assignment as "the secret project".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The question is “ To dub or not to dub “  #thesecretproject 

A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari) on

The actress will next be seen sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra in "The Girl On The Train", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood psychological thriller "The Girl On The Train", based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.

She also has seen in "Shaadistan" co-starring Kay Kay Menon coming up.

Tags:
Kirti KulhariKirti Kulhari filmsKirti Kulhari projects
Next
Story

Neha Dhupia dons a pink bikini, makes a splash into the pool during Maldives vacay, see pics
  • 77,06,946Confirmed
  • 1,16,616Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Mumbai Police sent Kangana summon