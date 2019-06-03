close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ruma Guha Thakurta

Kishore Kumar's first wife Ruma Guha Thakurta dies at 84

Ruma Guha Thakurta started her career as a dancer before moving to the then Bombay where she got married to singer Kishore Kumar in the early 1950s.

Kishore Kumar&#039;s first wife Ruma Guha Thakurta dies at 84
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@RituparnaSpeaks

Kolkata: Actress-singer Ruma Guha Thakurta passed away in her sleep early on Monday at her Ballygunge Place residence in the city, family sources said.

Ruma, 84, was suffering from old age-related ailments.

She is survived by two sons including singer Amit Kumar and a daughter from two marriages.

"She passed away in her sleep early this morning. Our family doctor confirmed it. The timing of her death could be between 6 and 6.15 am," said Ayan Guha Thakurta, her son from her second marriage.
Ruma was born on November 3, 1934 in the city.

She started as a dancer before moving to the then Bombay where she got married to singer Kishore Kumar in the early 1950s.

The two, who got separated in 1958, had a son - singer Amit Kumar.

She later married writer-director Arup Guhathakurta and had two children singers Sromona and Ayan Guha Thakurta.

Ayan said his mother had returned to Kolkata only a month back after a three-month stay with Amit Kumar in Mumbai.

"Dada (Amit) is coming here this evening. He will be taking all the decisions (about her last rites)," Ayan said.

Ruma, who is a niece of film director Satyajit Ray, had worked in over 60 films.

Many of her films were made by great directors such as Satyajit Ray, Tapan Sinha, Tarun Majumdar, Rajen Tarafdar, Aparna Sen and Mira Nair.

She is known for her work in 'Ganga' (1959), 'Abhijaan' (1962), 'Palatak' (1963), 'Antony Firingee' (1967), '80 Te Asio Na' (1967), 'Balika Badhu' (1967), 'Dadar Kirti' (1980), '36 Chowringhee Lane' (1981), 'Amrita Kumbher Sandhane' (1982), 'Bhalobasa Bhalobasa' (1985) and 'Wheelchair' (1994).

Ruma also acted in several Hindi films like Jowar Bhata (1944), her first film, Mashaal (1950), Afsar (1950) and Raag Rang (1952). Ruma's last film was Namesake (2006).

She worked as playback singer in many films.

Ruma founded the Calcutta Youth Choir, a song and dance troupe, in 1958, which is known for its performance of folk and mass songs.

Popular songs of Choir included 'Aaj joto juddhabaj', 'Bharatbarsho surjer ek naam', 'O Ganga boichho keno' and 'Waqt ki awaz'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the passing away of Ruma and extended her condolences to her family members and innumerable admirers.

"Saddened at the passing away of Ruma Guha Thakurta. Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers," Barrjee wrote on her Twitter handle. 

Tags:
Ruma Guha ThakurtaRuma Guha Thakurta deadKishore Kumar
Next
Story

Aamir Khan wonders how son Junaid charmed Rani Mukerji

Must Watch

PT8M15S

Acted in self-defence, lady got hit accidentally: Gujarat MLA Thawani