Krishna Shroff hits the beach in style with boyfriend Eban Hayms- See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's latest pictures on Instagram have grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons. While Tiger is busy promoting his film War, his sister is making most of her time at a beach with her boyfriend. Krishna recently shared some pictures from her beach holiday that has sent the internet into a tizzy.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Krishna wrote, “Damn. #blessedwiththebest @ebanhyams @doitall23.” Krishna flaunts her bikini bod in the picture while her boyfriend showsoff his tattoos. They both are seen holding hands while the breathtaking backdrop makes it a drool-worthy pic.

Krishna recently talked about her relationship with Ebans in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban. He’s interested in films, but right now, he’s into sports and makes his own music, including rap, hip hop and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia, " she said.

Meanwhile, Tiger is busy promoting his upcoming film War which also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The film is all set t0 hit the screens on October 2.