Kriti Sanon flaunts her perfectly toned legs in a thigh-slit dress—Pics inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous Kriti Sanon has the looks to die for and sets hearts beating fast with every new social media post. With over 23.5 million followers on Instagram, Kriti is an internet sensation and fans shower her with loads of love on every new picture.

Sanon's recent Instagram upload has her posing in a thigh-slit dress and fans can't stop going gaga over her.

Check out the pics here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

This isn't the first time that Kriti has impressed us with her looks. In fact, two days ago, the leggy lass was seen showing off her sensuous side on the Femina India motion cover.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in 'Arjun Patiala'. The film is slated to release tomorrow—that is July 26. It will face box office clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Judgemental Hai Kya'.

'Arjun Patiala' is directed by Rohit Jugraj and also stars Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The film's songs have been making the right kind of buzz at the box office and we are excited to see Kriti and Diljit sharing screen space for the first time!

