close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks uber chic in a white tee and wrap-around skirt—Pics

Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a white tee with the word 'breathe' written on it. She chose to pair the tee with a super chic grey wrap-around skirt and white sneakers.

Kriti Sanon looks uber chic in a white tee and wrap-around skirt—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous Kriti Sanon is in limelight these days, mainly because of her upcoming films. The actress was last seen in 'Luka Chuppi' along with Kartik Aaryan and won a million hearts with her performance.

Kriti has often left us mesmerised with her outfits. Be it vacationing with her squad in Goa or attending an awards show, Sanon's pics often go viral.

The leggy lass recently stepped out in the city and was seen wearing a white tee with the word 'breathe' written on it. She chose to pair the tee with a super chic grey wrap-around skirt and white sneakers. And let's not miss that bold Fuschia lipstick and hoop earrings!

Check out the pictures here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Talking about her upcoming films, Kriti recently wrapped shooting for Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat'. The period drama also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release in October this year.

More recently, Kriti will be seen along with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Arjun Patiala'. The film will release on July 26.

Tags:
Kriti Sanonarjun patialaPanipat
Next
Story

Married again! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner exchange vows for second time

Must Watch

PT3M14S

5W1H: Terrorist killed In encounter In J&K's Budgam District