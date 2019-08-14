close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon shares an unseen pic from Brides Today magazine shoot

Kriti treated her fans with an unseen picture from her 'Brides Today' magazine shoot. The leggy lass turned cover girl for the magazine recently and looked like an Indian princess.

Kriti Sanon shares an unseen pic from Brides Today magazine shoot
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Kriti Sanon makes millions of hearts skip a beat with every new social media upload. She is a rage on the photo-sharing app Instagram and has over 24 million followers.

A few days back, Kriti treated her fans with some pictures of her 'Brides Today' magazine shoot. The leggy lass turned cover girl for the magazine recently and looked like an Indian princess.

Her recent upload is an unseen photo from the same shoot.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

The caption is, “For once in life,

Unleash your heart

And let it take the lead.

Let it twirl you fearlessly

And sweep you off your feet.

Listen, as it whispers the song

That made it skip a beat.

It knows no right,

It knows no wrong

Just loves, hurts, forgives & repeats.

— Kriti

Pic credit: Tarun Vishwa for Brides Today(unseen pic)”

Well, who knew that the stunner is a poetess as well!

On the work front, Kriti has Ashutosh Gowarikar's ambitious project 'Panipat' in the pipeline. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor and is slated to release in December this year.

Tags:
Kriti SanonKriti Sanon pics
Next
Story

Thousands throng Sri Athi Varadaraja Swamy temple for a glimpse of Rajinikanth

Must Watch

PT2M56S

5W1H: Decision on J&K is historic, Article 370 always harmed India: PM Modi