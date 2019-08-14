Kriti Sanon shares an unseen pic from Brides Today magazine shoot

New Delhi: The beautiful Kriti Sanon makes millions of hearts skip a beat with every new social media upload. She is a rage on the photo-sharing app Instagram and has over 24 million followers.

A few days back, Kriti treated her fans with some pictures of her 'Brides Today' magazine shoot. The leggy lass turned cover girl for the magazine recently and looked like an Indian princess.

Her recent upload is an unseen photo from the same shoot.

Check it out here:

The caption is, “For once in life,

Unleash your heart

And let it take the lead.

Let it twirl you fearlessly

And sweep you off your feet.

Listen, as it whispers the song

That made it skip a beat.

It knows no right,

It knows no wrong

Just loves, hurts, forgives & repeats.

— Kriti

Pic credit: Tarun Vishwa for Brides Today(unseen pic)”

Well, who knew that the stunner is a poetess as well!

On the work front, Kriti has Ashutosh Gowarikar's ambitious project 'Panipat' in the pipeline. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor and is slated to release in December this year.