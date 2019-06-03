close

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah take us inside twins Krishaang, Rayaan's birthday party

Actor couple Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah celebrated their twins Krishaang and Rayaan's second birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. The birthday party was a starry affair with many celebs of the television and film industry in attendance.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah take us inside twins Krishaang, Rayaan&#039;s birthday party
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@krushna30

Tusshar Kapoor was accompanied by three-year-old son Laksshya. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal came with son Kavish while actress Tanaaz Irani brought her daughter along. Krushna's sister Aarti Singh and cousin Ragini Khanna were also present at the party.

"Baby's day out. Actually my babies ka birthday. Krishaang, Rayaan and that's our cutie Laksshya in between. Love you all three," Krushna captioned a picture of himself, Kashmera, Tusshar and the kids.

Meanwhile, Kashmera shared an adorable photo of Krishaang dancing . In the caption, she revealed that Krishaang danced to Ranveer Singh's song Malhari. Take a look:

Here are some more posts from the birthday party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With the lovely @munishakhatwani with #krishaangksharma #birthday #birthdayboy #party #dance #scream

A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1) on

Krushna and Kashmera welcomed their twins via surrogacy in 2017. The couple married in 2013.

On the work front, Krushna currently features in The Kapil Sharma Show. He is best-known for his comedy shows and roles in films like Entertainment and Bol Bachchan.

