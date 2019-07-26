Kunal Kemmu shares 'love and happiness' filled photograph from London

London: Actor Kunal Kemmu has shared a family photograph full of love and happiness.

Kunal took to Instagram on Thursday, where he shared an image of his actress-wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sitting on a see-saw.

"Love and happiness," he wrote alongside the image.

Kunal, Soha and Inaaya are currently holidaying here along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kunal married actress Soha Ali Khan in January 2015 and they welcomed their daughter in September 2017.

On the acting front, Kunal will next be seen in "Malang". The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.