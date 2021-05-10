Late actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra’s wife Jyoti Tiwari seeks justice for husband, says ‘mera Rahul chala gaya’ in new video

New Delhi: After the death of 35-year-old actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra on May 9, 2021 at a hospital in the national capital, his wife Jyoti Tiwari has posted a video on her Instagram account where the late actor can be seen gasping for breath even after wearing an oxygen mask over the face.

She captioned the video as, “Justice for every Rahul..

Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata

Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi.

Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan.

Ummeed karti hun mere pati ko insaaf milega.

Ek aur Rahul is duniya se nhi Jana chahiye

#justiceforirahulvohra.”

Jyoti Tiwari said that her motive for sharing the video is to make people aware of the medical negligence and also to get justice.

For the unversed, Rahul succumbed to COVID, a day after he posted a video with SOS for help seeking better treatment.

Several celebrities including Kishwer Merchantt mourned his untimely demise.