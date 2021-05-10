हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Vohra

Rahul Vohra death: Kishwer Merchant says the actor could have survived if his plea for help reached Sonu Sood

New Delhi: Actress Kishwer Merchant has reacted to the death of 35-year-old actor Rahul Vohra from COVID-19 complications.

Kishwer expressed her views in the comment section of the post uploaded by a paparazzo account sharing the news of Vohra’s death. “I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood .. things would probably be different.. Prayers and Strength to the family,”  wrote the actress.

Actor Sonu Sood has been working non-stop since last year starting after a nationwide lockdown was announced. The ‘Dabangg’ actor helped migrant workers reach their homes safely amidst the lockdown and is now helping save COVID patients' lives by arranging hospital beds, oxygen cylinders for them.

Rahul  had used his Facebook account to share a desperate appeal for help before succumbing to his death on Sunday (May 9).

The actor on May 4, wrote that he is COVID positive and requires an oxygen bed in the national capital of the country as his oxygen levels are consistently dropping.

Main Covid Positive hu. Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se but koi recovery nahi. Kya koi aisa hospital hai ? Zaha oxygen bed...

Posted by Irahul Vohra on Monday, 3 May 2021

Rahul, just a day before the virus took his life away, posted a helpless message on his social media handle, wishing that he had received a proper treatment.

“Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra (If I would have gotten a proper treatment, I would have survived, your Irahul Vohra)”.

Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra Name-Rahul Vohra Age -35 Hospital name...

Posted by Irahul Vohra on Saturday, 8 May 2021

Currently, India is witnessing a devastating second wave of COVID-19, which has overburdened the healthcare infrastructure of the country. Hospitals are running out of beds, many people have died due to oxygen shortage and the lack of proper treatment.

Many celebrities like Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others have contributed funds to fight the pandemic.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
