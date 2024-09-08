Legendary Brazilian Musician Sergio Mendes Dies At 83

Sergio Mendes, the acclaimed pianist, composer, and arranger who significantly shaped the sound of Brazilian music on the global stage, has died at the age of 83.

Mendes passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles, with his family confirming the news.

While the cause of death was not disclosed, it is known that Mendes had been struggling with the effects of long-term COVID, according to Variety.

In a statement shared with the media and reported by Variety, Mendes' family expressed their sorrow, noting that he "passed away peacefully" in his home city, surrounded by his wife of 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, and their children.

They highlighted that Mendes had last performed in November 2023, delighting audiences in Paris, London, and Barcelona. His recent health challenges, attributed to long-term COVID, had been a concern for several months.

Herb Alpert, a longtime friend and collaborator, paid tribute to Mendes on social media, describing him as a "true friend and extremely gifted musician" who "brought Brazilian music in all its iterations to the entire world with elegance and joy."

Mendes was a pioneering force in Brazilian music long before its contemporary resurgence through artists like Bad Bunny and Rosalia.

Sergio Mendes was a pivotal figure in bringing Brazilian sounds to a wider audience.

He first gained prominence as part of Antonio Carlos Jobim's band and later with his own group, Brasil '66. His innovative fusion of samba, jazz, and pop produced memorable hits such as "Mas Que Nada," "Fool on the Hill," and "Goin' Out of My Head."

Throughout his career, Mendes remained a dominant presence in Brazilian pop and jazz.

He contributed to a variety of projects, including producing Sarah Vaughan's "Brazilian Romance" and working on the soundtrack for the 2011 animated film 'Rio'.

Mendes' influence extended beyond music, enriching both Brazilian and global culture with his unique sound.]

According to Variety, in an interview, Mendes reflected on his career, noting, "I've been very fortunate to have had such experiences because that has enriched my life."

His career was marked by collaborations with a diverse range of artists, from jazz greats like Cannonball Adderley to modern stars such as will.i.am.Born on February 11, 1941, in Niteroi, Brazil, Mendes was initially trained as a classical pianist by his father.

However, his passion for jazz and bossa nova led him to become a central figure in the genre's development. Mendes' early involvement with bossa nova, working alongside Joao Gilberto and Antonio Carlos Jobim, cemented his place in music history.

Over the decades, Mendes continued to evolve, adapting his sound to contemporary trends while staying true to his roots.

His later works, including the 2014 album 'Magic' and the 2020 release 'In the Key of Joy,' demonstrated his enduring creativity and ability to blend traditional and modern influences.