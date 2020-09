New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has returned to Delhi and will hold a meeting next week with the AIIMS forensic team, reportedly.

According to IANS, during the CBI's stay in Mumbai, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team also visited the flat of Sushant and recreated the crime scene along with Sushant's sister Mitu Singh, Siddharth Pithani and personal staff.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: