Live: Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

New Delhi: The CBI investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is in full swing. Rhea Chakraborty, who is the center of investigations in Sushant's case, has already been summoned by the premier probe agency. She was interrogated for several hours on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and she has been called for questioning again today.

Other close associates of Sushant - his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, house help Deepesh Sawant - and a few others are also being grilled by the CBI on a regular basis. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty is also under the CBI radar.

A drug angle has also been revealed in Sushant's case for which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already registered a criminal case against Rhea and others. The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The NCB team is currently in Mumbai to probe the drug angle.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the news updates: