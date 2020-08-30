हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Rhea Chakraborty, who is the center of investigations in Sushant's case, has already been summoned by the CBI.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 12:41
Comments |

New Delhi: The CBI investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is in full swing. Rhea Chakraborty, who is the center of investigations in Sushant's case, has already been summoned by the premier probe agency. She was interrogated for several hours on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and she has been called for questioning again today.

Other close associates of Sushant - his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, house help Deepesh Sawant - and a few others are also being grilled by the CBI on a regular basis. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty is also under the CBI radar.

A drug angle has also been revealed in Sushant's case for which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already registered a criminal case against Rhea and others. The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The NCB team is currently in Mumbai to probe the drug angle.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the news updates:

30 August 2020, 12:38 PM

Here are the questions which the CBI put before Rhea in the second round of questioning on Saturday:

- How much do you consider yourself responsible for Sushant's death?

- Did Sushant commit suicide because of a sudden change in your attitude towards him?

- If you believe that Sushant decided to end his life after you left him alone, did you think of telling anyone about this? If yes, with whom did you share your thoughts?

- Did Sushant ever tell you that he will end his life?

Read full report

30 August 2020, 12:37 PM

As per sources, Rhea has already been questioned by the CBI on her chat about drugs.

30 August 2020, 12:35 PM

In yet another major revelation by the NCB, it has been discovered that the drug which was being given to Sushant Singh Rajput was brought from Darknet. On investigation, the NCB found that the peddler who used to supply drugs to Rhea Chakraborty purchased it from Darknet.

Read full report here.

30 August 2020, 12:33 PM

On Saturday, the CBI also questioned Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and accountant Rajat Mewati at the guest house.

30 August 2020, 12:33 PM

Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday and on Saturday, she was quizzed for around seven hours.

30 August 2020, 12:32 PM

Sushant's manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning.

30 August 2020, 12:32 PM

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the CBI for the fourth day in a row for questioning. Rhea and Showik reached the DRDO guest house, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am.

30 August 2020, 12:31 PM

The CBI called actress Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day on Sunday for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Rhea, who was dating Sushant, is accused of abetting his suicide.

  • 35,42,733Confirmed
  • 63,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M57S

CBI may conduct polygraph test of Rhea Chakraborty