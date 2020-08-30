Live: Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

30 August 2020, 12:38 PM
Here are the questions which the CBI put before Rhea in the second round of questioning on Saturday:
- How much do you consider yourself responsible for Sushant's death?
- Did Sushant commit suicide because of a sudden change in your attitude towards him?
- If you believe that Sushant decided to end his life after you left him alone, did you think of telling anyone about this? If yes, with whom did you share your thoughts?
- Did Sushant ever tell you that he will end his life?
30 August 2020, 12:37 PM
As per sources, Rhea has already been questioned by the CBI on her chat about drugs.
30 August 2020, 12:35 PM
In yet another major revelation by the NCB, it has been discovered that the drug which was being given to Sushant Singh Rajput was brought from Darknet. On investigation, the NCB found that the peddler who used to supply drugs to Rhea Chakraborty purchased it from Darknet.
30 August 2020, 12:33 PM
On Saturday, the CBI also questioned Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and accountant Rajat Mewati at the guest house.
30 August 2020, 12:33 PM
Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday and on Saturday, she was quizzed for around seven hours.
30 August 2020, 12:32 PM
Sushant's manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning.
30 August 2020, 12:32 PM
Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the CBI for the fourth day in a row for questioning. Rhea and Showik reached the DRDO guest house, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am.
30 August 2020, 12:31 PM
The CBI called actress Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day on Sunday for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Rhea, who was dating Sushant, is accused of abetting his suicide.