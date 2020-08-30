Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB discovers Darknet connection in drug supply to Rhea Chakraborty

New Delhi: In yet another major revelation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) it discovered that the drug which was being given to Sushant Singh Rajput was brought from Darknet. On investigation, the NCB found that the peddler who use to supply drugs to Rhea Chakraborty purchased it from Darknet.

Darknet is one of the biggest online platforms for black marketing of drugs which also supplies material used for contact killing.

The NCB is further investigating Darknet connection in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The NCB has, on Wednesday, registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports. Apart from Rhea, who was also Sushant's girlfriend, the agency booked a few other people in connection with the case, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already been investigating earlier.

On Friday (August 28), Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared screenshots of several WhatsApp chats from last year where actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are seen ordering someone to get doobie, which Google defines as cannabis cigarette.

In another conversation, Samuel Miranda sends photographs of 'blueberry kush'. In still another chat, Siddharth Pithani confirms whether Sushant has got the doobs.

The group members include names like Aayush SSR, Anandi SSR, Siddharth Pithani SSR, Rhea and others. While most of the people involved in these chats can be identified by their names, identity of the mobile owner remains a mystery.

In a screenshot from July 30, 2019, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea writes, 'Doobie required'. To this, the WhatsApp group replies, 'Getting'. Reacting to Rhea's text, Aayush SSR writes, 'Rolling'.