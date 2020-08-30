Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Here are the questions which CBI asked from Rhea Chakraborty on day 2 of grilling

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by a CBI team for the second day in a row on Saturday (August 29) in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. It may be recalled that Rhea was first questioned by the CBI for around 10 hours on Friday (August 28) at DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai.

Sources told Zee media that Rhea was questioned on her chat about drugs on Friday, while on Saturday when the CBI started questioning her at around 2 PM she failed to give a convincing reply to the first question itself.

Here are the questons which the CBI put before Rhea in the second round of questioning on Saturday:

1. How much do you consider yourself responsible for Sushant's death?

2. Did Sushant commit suicide because of sudden change in your attitude towards him?

3. If you believe that Sushant decided to end his life after you left him alone, did you think of telling anyone about this? If yes, with whom did you share your thoughts?

4. Did Sushant ever tell you that he will end his life?

5. You were in a live-in relationship with Sushant and 'like a wife you would understand her mental condition very well', yet you failed to discharge your duties properly then why should we not arrest you for abetment of suicide?

6. If you are innocent, then are you ready to get any scientific test done?

If sources are to be believed, Rhea got irritated during questioning and raised her voice too claiming that she was innocent. Then CBI SP Nupur Prasad told her that "if we hurriedly sent you to jail, then you will never be able to prove your innonence. So it is better that you cooperate in our investigation, we have to find the motive of Sushant's death. That's why we called you here."

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.