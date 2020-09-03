Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit called for questioning for the third time

3 September 2020, 11:10 AM
Many celebs have come out in support of actress-model Shibani Dandekar, who on Wednesday, wrote a lengthy post on how media is accusing the 'innocent' Rhea Chakraborty and her family in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
"I stand with you and by your side always, Rhea #justiceforrhea," Shibani wrote. She also bashed the media for the 'witch-hunt and vilification of innocent family'.
3 September 2020, 11:09 AM
On the other hand, Rhea's ex-manager Shruti Modi has also received a summon from the CBI. Shruti has informed the agency about Rhea's endorsements, payments and her earnings. She has told the officials that the actress used to spend most of her income on herself.
3 September 2020, 11:09 AM
Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his househelps Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant will also be grilled today. The trio has been interrogated by the CBI almost everyday since the top probe agency took over the case from Mumbai Police in August.
3 September 2020, 11:08 AM
The Chakrabortys - Rhea, her brother Showik and parents Indrajit and Sandhya - have been grilled by the CBI multiple times, but as per the officials, their statements do not match with each other.
3 September 2020, 11:08 AM
The NCB has already registered a criminal case against Rhea, Showik, her talent manager Jaya Saha and a Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya under several sections of the NDPS Act.
3 September 2020, 11:08 AM
The NCB has also accessed a WhatsApp chat which has revealed that Showik had shared the contact details of Zaid and other drug peddlers with his friends to help them purchase substance.
3 September 2020, 11:07 AM
Moreover, if sources are to believed, Showik also used to help other people in drug supply.
3 September 2020, 11:07 AM
Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty was in constant touch with a few drug peddlers across Mumbai, sources revealed on Thursday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two dealers - Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar - in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and during the interrogation, the duo claimed that Showik used to contact peddlers regularly.