Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit called for questioning for the third time

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit was questioned by the CBI for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has been called for another round of questioning for the third time today after inconsistencies were found in the family's statement. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and mother Sandhya were not summoned on Wednesday.

Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of the 34-year-old actor. He was found hanging at his Mumbai flat on June 14.

The CBI probe in the case is in full swing. Moreover, a drug link has also been exposed in connection with the case and Showik is currently under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) radar. The NCB has arrested two drug peddlers from Mumbai and they will be produced before the court today.

