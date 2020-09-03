Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Vijay Varma and others come out in support of Shibani Dandekar as she seeks justice for Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

New Delhi: Many celebs have come out in support of actress-model Shibani Dandekar, who on Wednesday, wrote a lengthy post on how media is accusing the 'innocent' Rhea Chakraborty and her family in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

"I stand with you and by your side always, Rhea #justiceforrhea," Shibani wrote. She also bashed the media for the 'witch-hunt and vilification of innocent family'.

"I have known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old. Vibrant, strong, vivacious... such a bright spark.. so full of life! I have witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family (some of the warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma. We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt, vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point," Shibani wrote.

She also shared the current situation has affected Rhea's family a lot.

"Her basic human right taken away as the media play judge jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and a frightening side of humanity! What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he took his own life she was crucified.

"What have we become? I have seen her first hand what this has done to her mother`s health, how it has affected her father who gave his life to serve this country for 20 years, how quickly her brother has had to grow up and how strong he has had to be," Shibani added.

She even promised Rhea to be with her always, demanding justice for her.

"I am sorry that the best thing you ever did in your life ( looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life. I am so sorry. I am with you always. Justice for Rhea," Shibani concluded.

Celebs such as Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Vijay Varma, Amrita Arora, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Lauren Gottlieb, Rasika Dugal, Maanvi Gagroo and others have supported Shibani and many have agreed with her.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. After a two-month-long investigation by the Mumbai Police, the CBI took over the case in August.

Rhea was Sushant's girlfriend. The late star's family has accused Rhea and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money. They have grilled by the CBI and ED multiple times and the probe is still on.