हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput Rajput death probe: Farooq Batata and other drug peddlers across Mumbai and Goa under NCB scanner

As per sources, Farooq entered the drug business in 2013. He used to deal in MD at the time. Right now, he has a huge drug syndicate and deals in MD, LCD, weed, Budd, cocaine and other substance from abroad.   

Sushant Singh Rajput Rajput death probe: Farooq Batata and other drug peddlers across Mumbai and Goa under NCB scanner

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is keeping a close watch on the drug peddlers across Mumbai and Goa as amid Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy link row. A drug peddler named Farooq Batata is also under NCB scanner. He is a big name in the drug business with some high-profile connections. 

Farooq used to sell potatoes earlier and has hence, he got his surname - Batata (potato in Marathi).

Zee News has got access to a video of Farooq from 2019 in which he can be seen celebrating his birthday at a pub in Mumbai. He had spent lakhs at the party. He currently owns several properties at some posh areas of Mumbai. 

As per sources, Farooq entered the drug business in 2013. He used to deal in MD at the time. Right now, he has a huge drug syndicate and deals in MD, LCD, weed, Budd, cocaine and other substance from abroad.   

His clients are young people like students between the age of 20-25. He also supplies stuff in colleges, pubs and bars. He also supplies drugs at high profile parties in a discrete manner. 

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty is also likely to be summoned by the NCB soon for his purported links with drug peddlers. Sources revealed that he was in constant touch with a few drug peddlers across Mumbai. thence has arrested two dealers - Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar - in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked Sushant Singh Rajput's death and during the interrogation, the duo claimed that Showik used to contact peddlers regularly.

Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput death probefarooq batataDrug peddlersNCB
Next
Story

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given me an open threat, Mumbai now feels like PoK, says Kangana Ranaut
  • 38,53,406Confirmed
  • 67,376Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M2S

Kangana Ranaut puts allegations on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut