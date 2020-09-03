Sushant Singh Rajput Rajput death probe: Farooq Batata and other drug peddlers across Mumbai and Goa under NCB scanner

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is keeping a close watch on the drug peddlers across Mumbai and Goa as amid Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy link row. A drug peddler named Farooq Batata is also under NCB scanner. He is a big name in the drug business with some high-profile connections.

Farooq used to sell potatoes earlier and has hence, he got his surname - Batata (potato in Marathi).

Zee News has got access to a video of Farooq from 2019 in which he can be seen celebrating his birthday at a pub in Mumbai. He had spent lakhs at the party. He currently owns several properties at some posh areas of Mumbai.

As per sources, Farooq entered the drug business in 2013. He used to deal in MD at the time. Right now, he has a huge drug syndicate and deals in MD, LCD, weed, Budd, cocaine and other substance from abroad.

His clients are young people like students between the age of 20-25. He also supplies stuff in colleges, pubs and bars. He also supplies drugs at high profile parties in a discrete manner.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty is also likely to be summoned by the NCB soon for his purported links with drug peddlers. Sources revealed that he was in constant touch with a few drug peddlers across Mumbai. thence has arrested two dealers - Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar - in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked Sushant Singh Rajput's death and during the interrogation, the duo claimed that Showik used to contact peddlers regularly.