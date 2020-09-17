हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: BJP MLA alleges link between Disha Salian and Sushant's death

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning on Wednesday. However, after one person tested COVID-19 positive in the bureau, Shruti was sent back home. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 09:25
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning on Wednesday. However, after one person tested COVID-19 positive in the bureau, Shruti was sent back home. 

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Wednesday sent Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes and Ankush Anreja to judicial custody till September 23 in connection with the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB had last week arrested Karamjeet Singh from Andheri West area of Mumbai in the drugs case, according to ANI.

Also, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission gave a clean chit to Cooper Hospital and police over Rhea Chakraborty's alleged visit to the hospital's mortuary where actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body had been kept, an official said, reports PTI.

"Both the agencies, particularly the hospital, submitted detailed reports with documents and photographs. No stranger or third party had been allowed in the post-mortem room. These are prohibited areas," the official said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

 

17 September 2020, 09:23 AM

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has made shocking claims about the mysterious deaths of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian. 

Read full story here:

  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M50S

1 Minute, 1 News: Big news so far