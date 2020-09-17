Live: BJP MLA alleges link between Disha Salian and Sushant's death

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning on Wednesday. However, after one person tested COVID-19 positive in the bureau, Shruti was sent back home.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Wednesday sent Karamjeet Singh, Dwayne Fernandes and Ankush Anreja to judicial custody till September 23 in connection with the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB had last week arrested Karamjeet Singh from Andheri West area of Mumbai in the drugs case, according to ANI.

Also, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission gave a clean chit to Cooper Hospital and police over Rhea Chakraborty's alleged visit to the hospital's mortuary where actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body had been kept, an official said, reports PTI.

"Both the agencies, particularly the hospital, submitted detailed reports with documents and photographs. No stranger or third party had been allowed in the post-mortem room. These are prohibited areas," the official said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

