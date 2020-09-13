Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Bollywood celebs under NCB radar after Rhea Chakraborty's confession

New Delhi: Several Bollywood personalities are under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner after actress Rhea Chakraborty reportedly confessed before the agency that actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra used to consume narcotics substance.

Rhea was arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier this week. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged during the investigation into the death of Sushant.

Rhea Chakraborty later submitted a bail application in a local court claiming that she is being falsely implicated in the case. The bail application was, however, rejected.

