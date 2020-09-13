Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Bollywood celebs under NCB radar after Rhea Chakraborty's confession

13 September 2020, 12:03 PM
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drugs case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput,s manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.
13 September 2020, 12:03 PM
The NCB on Saturday conducted raids at various locations in Mumbai and Goa and nabbed six persons, PTI reported.
13 September 2020, 11:56 AM
It has been learnt that the NCB is likely to issue summons to Sara, Rakul, designer Simone Khambatta, Rohini Iyer, Mukesh Chhabra after the explosive confession made by Rhea Chakraborty that they too have consumed narcotics substance.
13 September 2020, 11:55 AM
The NCB on Saturday conducted raids at almost seven locations in Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drugs angle.