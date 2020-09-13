हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Bollywood celebs under NCB radar after Rhea Chakraborty's confession

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier this week. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 12:03
Comments |

New Delhi: Several Bollywood personalities are under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner after actress Rhea Chakraborty reportedly confessed before the agency that actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra used to consume narcotics substance.

Rhea was arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier this week. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged during the investigation into the death of Sushant. 

Rhea Chakraborty later submitted a bail application in a local court claiming that she is being falsely implicated in the case. The bail application was, however, rejected.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates.

13 September 2020, 12:03 PM

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drugs case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput,s manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested. 

13 September 2020, 12:03 PM

The NCB on Saturday conducted raids at various locations in Mumbai and Goa and nabbed six persons, PTI reported.

13 September 2020, 11:56 AM

It has been learnt that the NCB is likely to issue summons to Sara, Rakul, designer Simone Khambatta, Rohini Iyer, Mukesh Chhabra after the explosive confession made by Rhea Chakraborty that they too have consumed narcotics substance.  

13 September 2020, 11:55 AM

The NCB on Saturday conducted raids at almost seven locations in Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drugs angle.

