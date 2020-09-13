Twitter digs out old pics of Rhea Chakraborty with Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh after her confession to NCB

New Delhi: The internet seems to be very furious with actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh after Rhea Chakraborty took their names before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) accusing them of consuming narcotics substance. The two stars are being subjected to massive trolling. Netizens have also dug out their old pictures with Rhea at the gym and various other places.

Sara and Rakul have also been trending big time since Saturday on social media as several memes on them have taken over the internet.

For the uninformed, Rhea was often spotted at the gym with Rakul and Sara, respectively. Take a look at the pictures here:

According to sources, apart from Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea has also named designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra in her confession before the NCB.

Earlier, sources claimed that during her interrogation with the NCB, Rhea had revealed a few names of Bollywood celebrities who consume and procure drugs. As many 15 B-Towners are now on NCB radar, and it has been learned that they belong to the B-category of actors.

She was arrested on Tuesday by the NCB in connection with the drugs case linked to Sushant's death. While Rhea's brother Showik was taken into custody last week along with two of Sushant's close aides.

Meanwhile, as claimed by Sushant's friend Samuel Hoapkin, Sushant dated Sara briefly before the release of their film 'Kedarnath'. He was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.