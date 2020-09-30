Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea, others part of drugs syndicate, NCB to Bombay HC

30 September 2020, 10:45 AM
The CBI had on Monday said it has not reached any conclusion in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects are under investigation.
30 September 2020, 10:44 AM
Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's sister, urges all SSR warriors to stay STRONG and UNITED!
I urge all the warriors to stay STRONG and UNITED! Understand and realize whatever we are doing, we are doing for a bigger cause. Our fight for Justice Unites us and everything else is secondary. I believe in each and every one of you that you will make us win! #WarriorsRoar4SSR
30 September 2020, 10:44 AM
"AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion," Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, told IANS.
30 September 2020, 10:43 AM
The Forensic Department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which has been roped in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to give medico-legal opinion in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case, still needs to look into some legal aspects before reaching a "logical legal conclusion".
30 September 2020, 10:43 AM
The HC has closed all arguments in the case and reserved its verdict on the bail pleas.
30 September 2020, 10:43 AM
The NCB said that the siblings and others arrested were "active members of a drug syndicate" and vowed to go to the roots of the case, an offshoot of probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June.
30 September 2020, 10:42 AM
Opposing the bail pleas filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and other co-accused in a drug case, the NCB told the Bombay High Court Tuesday a strong message needed to be sent out to the society, especially youngsters, to ensure they did not consume drugs.