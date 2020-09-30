Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea, others part of drugs syndicate, NCB to Bombay HC

New Delhi: The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) while opposing bail pleas filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others in the Bollywood drug case on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that all persons arrested till now are connected to each other and it is a syndicate.

"All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There was a regular link and purchasing. Therefore, the court will have to consider the case as a whole, not one accused from another," the NCB said in the court.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS' forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Tuesday the board of doctors has given a conclusive medico-legal opinion in Sushant's death case to the CBI and that they were on the "same page" with the probe agency in the matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

