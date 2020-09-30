हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea, others part of drugs syndicate, NCB to Bombay HC

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 10:45
Comments |

New Delhi: The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) while opposing bail pleas filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others in the Bollywood drug case on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that all persons arrested till now are connected to each other and it is a syndicate.

"All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There was a regular link and purchasing. Therefore, the court will have to consider the case as a whole, not one accused from another," the NCB said in the court.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS' forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Tuesday the board of doctors has given a conclusive medico-legal opinion in Sushant's death case to the CBI and that they were on the "same page" with the probe agency in the matter.

Stay tuned for more updates on the case:

30 September 2020, 10:45 AM

The CBI had on Monday said it has not reached any conclusion in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects are under investigation.

30 September 2020, 10:44 AM

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's sister, urges all SSR warriors to stay STRONG and UNITED!

30 September 2020, 10:44 AM

"AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion," Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board, told IANS.

30 September 2020, 10:43 AM

The Forensic Department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which has been roped in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to give medico-legal opinion in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death case, still needs to look into some legal aspects before reaching a "logical legal conclusion".
 

30 September 2020, 10:43 AM

The HC has closed all arguments in the case and reserved its verdict on the bail pleas. 

30 September 2020, 10:43 AM

The NCB said that the siblings and others arrested were "active members of a drug syndicate" and vowed to go to the roots of the case, an offshoot of probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June.

30 September 2020, 10:42 AM

Opposing the bail pleas filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and other co-accused in a drug case, the NCB told the Bombay High Court Tuesday a strong message needed to be sent out to the society, especially youngsters, to ensure they did not consume drugs.

