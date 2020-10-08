Live: CBI should probe AIIMS team's conduct, says Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

New Delhi: Hours after writing to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director questioning the AIIMS report in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, senior advocate Vikas Singh held a press conference on Wednesday requesting the probe agency to look into the conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who headed the AIIMS panel that re-examined the actor's death.

A team of AIIMS' Forensic department was roped in by the CBI to give medico-legal opinion on Sushant's death. He was found dead in his apartment on June 14.

Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty was given bail in a drugs case related to Sushant's death, along with two of his close aides - Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant. She walked out of Mumbai's Byculla Jail after 28 days.

