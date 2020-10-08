हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: CBI should probe AIIMS team's conduct, says Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

A team of AIIMS' Forensic department was roped in by the CBI to give medico-legal opinion on Sushant's death.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 8, 2020 - 11:40
New Delhi: Hours after writing to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director questioning the AIIMS report in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, senior advocate Vikas Singh held a press conference on Wednesday requesting the probe agency to look into the conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who headed the AIIMS panel that re-examined the actor's death.

A team of AIIMS' Forensic department was roped in by the CBI to give medico-legal opinion on Sushant's death. He was found dead in his apartment on June 14.

Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty was given bail in a drugs case related to Sushant's death, along with two of his close aides - Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant. She walked out of Mumbai's Byculla Jail after 28 days.

Stay tuned for all the live updates on the case.

8 October 2020, 11:40 AM

Sushant's sister Shweta shared this post on faith and patience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We might not have all the answers yet...but we have #Patience #Courage #Faith #God 

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti) on

8 October 2020, 11:39 AM

AIIMS medical board ruled out murder in the death of Rajput and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", which is currently being probed by the CBI.

8 October 2020, 11:37 AM

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput`s former manager Disha Salian, along with the agency`s probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, as both are "inter-linked".

8 October 2020, 11:37 AM

Vikas Singh added that in the report submitted by the team to CBI there is no discussion on the fractures and injuries, the viscera was so dry that it would have been difficult to bring anything out of it.

8 October 2020, 11:36 AM

Vikas Singh said, "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should look into the conduct of the AIIMS team. They should examine who these doctors met and the statements they gave to the media."

