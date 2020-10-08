Live: CBI should probe AIIMS team's conduct, says Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

8 October 2020, 11:40 AM
Sushant's sister Shweta shared this post on faith and patience.
8 October 2020, 11:39 AM
AIIMS medical board ruled out murder in the death of Rajput and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", which is currently being probed by the CBI.
8 October 2020, 11:37 AM
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput`s former manager Disha Salian, along with the agency`s probe into the death of the Bollywood actor, as both are "inter-linked".
8 October 2020, 11:37 AM
Vikas Singh added that in the report submitted by the team to CBI there is no discussion on the fractures and injuries, the viscera was so dry that it would have been difficult to bring anything out of it.
8 October 2020, 11:36 AM
Vikas Singh said, "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should look into the conduct of the AIIMS team. They should examine who these doctors met and the statements they gave to the media."