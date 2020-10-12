LIVE: Fans demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput in London, sister Shweta shares posts

12 October 2020, 11:18 AM
The CBI is currently probing his death case. The case was taken over by the CBI from the Mumbai Police.
12 October 2020, 11:16 AM
Last week, apart from Rhea, Sushant's two close aides - Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda - were also given bail. They were arrested in a drugs case related to the actor's death.
12 October 2020, 11:14 AM
Over the weekend, billboards were set up in Sri Lanka.
12 October 2020, 11:12 AM
A car rally was organised in London to show solidarity to SSR warriors.