हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Fans demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput in London, sister Shweta shares posts

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was earlier arrested in a drug case connected to his death. However, she was recently granted bail.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 12, 2020 - 11:18
Comments |

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared videos from London, where fans of the late star have taken out a rally to demand justice for him. “UK car rally showing the solidarity of SSR Warriors. We have faith in CBI,” she captioned one of her posts.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. After massive demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death, the premier investigating agency took over the case and is currently analysing all the possible angles of his death. 

Besides the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the drugs angle and money laundering case, respectively, in connection with Sushant's death.

Sushant’s actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was earlier arrested in a drug case connected to his death. However, she was recently granted bail.

Stay tuned for all the updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

12 October 2020, 11:18 AM

The CBI is currently probing his death case. The case was taken over by the CBI from the Mumbai Police.

12 October 2020, 11:16 AM

Last week, apart from Rhea, Sushant's two close aides - Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda - were also given bail. They were arrested in a drugs case related to the actor's death. 

 

12 October 2020, 11:14 AM

Over the weekend, billboards were set up in Sri Lanka.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks Sri Lanka  #Justice4SushantSinghRajput

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti) on

12 October 2020, 11:12 AM

A car rally was organised in London to show solidarity to SSR warriors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti) on

  • 71,20,538Confirmed
  • 1,09,150Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M4S

Zee World Exclusive: Deployment of tanks in Ladakh at altitudes of 17,000 feet