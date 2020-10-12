LIVE: Fans demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput in London, sister Shweta shares posts

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared videos from London, where fans of the late star have taken out a rally to demand justice for him. “UK car rally showing the solidarity of SSR Warriors. We have faith in CBI,” she captioned one of her posts.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. After massive demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death, the premier investigating agency took over the case and is currently analysing all the possible angles of his death.

Besides the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the drugs angle and money laundering case, respectively, in connection with Sushant's death.

Sushant’s actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was earlier arrested in a drug case connected to his death. However, she was recently granted bail.

Stay tuned for all the updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case.