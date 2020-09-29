Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left his fans, family and close-ones bereaved. With three premier agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case, justice for Sushant is all that people want right now.

On Monday, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team met Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts to discuss the findings of the probe done in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

A team of four doctors from AIIMS reached CBI headquarters in Delhi at 11 am on Monday. The meeting happened for over two hours, after which the doctors submitted the forensic report to the CBI. As per sources, the CBI will now analyse the report.

Meanwhile, a parallel probe of NCB to solve the drug angle is on track.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: