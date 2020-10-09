हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

A day after Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in drugs case related to the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the actress was seen at Santacruz police station. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 9, 2020 - 11:11
Comments |

New Delhi: A day after Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in drugs case related to the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the actress was seen at Santacruz police station. 

Besides Rhea, Sushant's two close aides - Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also been granted bail. 

The family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still looking for answers and will wait for justice patiently, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti declared on Thursday, a day after Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail, as per IANS report.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. 

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

 

