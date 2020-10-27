हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Narayan Rane on Monday reiterated that both Sushant Singh Rajput and his talent manager Disha Salian were "murdered".

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 - 08:53
Comments |

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Narayan Rane on Monday reiterated that both Sushant Singh Rajput and his talent manager Disha Salian were "murdered".

IANS quoted him saying, "Let's be very clear... The CBI is still investigating the Sushant case, it has not closed the case file. Disha Salian was raped and murdered. The one minister who will go inside (jail) is the CM`s son."

The former CM claimed that he was in possession of a copy of Disha Salian`s autopsy report and said so far, he had not named Aditya. "Today, I am naming him as the CM gave a clean chit (Aditya) yesterday."

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

 

27 October 2020, 08:53 AM

This year, late legendary actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput will be honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The festival will be screening Irrfan’s 'Song of Scorpion', Rishi Kapoor’s '102 Not Out' and Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Kedarnath' this year, as a part of IFFM’s tribute section.

27 October 2020, 08:51 AM

The former CM claimed that he was in possession of a copy of Disha Salian`s autopsy report and said so far, he had not named Aditya. "Today, I am naming him as the CM gave a clean chit (Aditya) yesterday."
 

27 October 2020, 08:51 AM

BJP leader Narayan Rane reiterated that both Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his talent manager Disha Salian were "murdered". IANS reported, "Let`s be very clear... The CBI is still investigating the Sushant case, it has not closed the case file. Disha Salian was raped and murdered. The one minister who will go inside (jail) is the CM`s son."

  • 79,09,959Confirmed
  • 1,19,014Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M14S

Annoyed by anti-India statements, three top PDP leaders resigned from party