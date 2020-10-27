Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Narayan Rane on Monday reiterated that both Sushant Singh Rajput and his talent manager Disha Salian were "murdered".

IANS quoted him saying, "Let's be very clear... The CBI is still investigating the Sushant case, it has not closed the case file. Disha Salian was raped and murdered. The one minister who will go inside (jail) is the CM`s son."

The former CM claimed that he was in possession of a copy of Disha Salian`s autopsy report and said so far, he had not named Aditya. "Today, I am naming him as the CM gave a clean chit (Aditya) yesterday."

