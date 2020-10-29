Sushant case LIVE: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash fails to appear before NCB

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

According to IANS report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday slammed the Mumbai Police for registering an FIR against late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s sisters on the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, saying it is "vitiated" and 'bad in law'.

The CBI made the submissions in the Bombay High Court while opposing the second FIR filed by Mumbai Police on the complaints of Rhea related to the death of Sushant.

The CBI informed the court that the present FIR has been registered by Mumbai Police in complete disregard to the provisions of Section 154 of the CrPC.

