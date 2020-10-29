हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant case LIVE: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash fails to appear before NCB

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 09:26
Comments |

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.

According to IANS report, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday slammed the Mumbai Police for registering an FIR against late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s sisters on the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, saying it is "vitiated" and 'bad in law'.

The CBI made the submissions in the Bombay High Court while opposing the second FIR filed by Mumbai Police on the complaints of Rhea related to the death of Sushant.

The CBI informed the court that the present FIR has been registered by Mumbai Police in complete disregard to the provisions of Section 154 of the CrPC.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 

 

29 October 2020, 09:24 AM

Karishma Prakash, who had been questioned by the NCB last month too, had been asked "to join the investigation" here on Wednesday. "She did not appear," said a senior official who is part of the probe team. 

On Tuesday, the NCB had raided Prakash's residence in suburban Versova and claimed to have seized 1.8 grams of hashish. But her lawyer denied that she stayed there.

29 October 2020, 09:23 AM

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash failed to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team which is probing a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Wednesday, an official told PTI.

29 October 2020, 09:22 AM

The probe agency also said that the allegations against the late actor`s sisters in the FIR registered on the basis of Rhea`s complaint are "presumptive and speculative".

"Pertinently, the allegations levelled in the instant FIR are most presumptive and speculative in nature," it said.

29 October 2020, 09:21 AM

The CBI on Wednesday slammed the Mumbai Police for registering an FIR against late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s sisters on the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, saying it is "vitiated" and "bad in law".

According to IANS, the agency said that the probe by the CBI was approved by the Supreme Court on August 19.

"Therefore, registration of another FIR on the same facts and cause of action was neither warranted, not allowed under the law. Thus the FIR is vitiated and bad in law," the CBI said.

