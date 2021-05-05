Madhuri Dixit hugs husband Sriram Nene tightly in this adorable throwback photo!

New Delhi: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is sending out love and warmth in these trying times of Coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Kalank’ actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday (May 4) to share an adorable loved-up picture with her husband Dr Sriram Nene. The throwback photo is from the times when Madhuri was residing in the US with her husband.

In the photo the two can be seen smiling ear to ear and hugging each other tightly. While our ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl is wearing denim dungaree with a black sweatshirt, Dr Nene is spotted in white shorts and a shirt, paired with a black sweater.

Madhuri captioned the photo, “Hold your loved ones closer than ever #MayThe4thBeWithYou”.

Check it out:

Earlier, the dancing diva shared a photo of herself taking the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine and urged her fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

On the work front, Madhuri is a judge in the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The actress however has temporarily taken leave from the show due to the current COVID-19 situation. She was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer drama ‘Kalank’ in 2019.

Apart from acting, Madhuri has also ventured into production and has produced Marathi comedy 15 August. The actress also has a YouTube channel in which she shares beauty, health and cooking tips apart from giving us a sneak-peek of her personal life.