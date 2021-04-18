हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit’s epic dance face-off on Dilbar song goes viral - Watch

Bollywood 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit and Canadiana actress Nora Fatehi can be seen sharing the stage and dancing together on the superhit song 'Dilbar' in a new viral video posted by Fatehi on her social media handle.

Instagram: Nora Fatehi

New Delhi: In a new viral video, Bollywood 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit and Canadiana actress Nora Fatehi shared the stage in an epic dance-off where the two were seen
shaking a leg to the song 'Dilbar' by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ikka. 

Both the actresses looked stunning in their shimmery outfits. While Madhuri wore a pink shimmery sequenced sari, Nora donned a blue-grey bodycon shiny dress. 

In the caption, Nora expressed her excitement on dancing beside the legendary Madhuri Dixit. She wrote, "This moment for me was everything".

Have a look at their graceful performance

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 

The video has received over 1 million views and received overwhelming love from fans as the comment section flooded with heart and fire emojis. While one user commented, "love this!", another wrote, "super dancer Nora".

The 'Street Dancer 3D' actress Nora Fatehi had featured in the original music video for the superhit song 'Dilbar' from the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate' starring John Abraham. 

On the work front, Madhuri will star in the Karan Johar produced Netflix series 'The Heroine' and is set to produce a Marathi film titled 'Panchak' under her company RnM Moving Pictures.

