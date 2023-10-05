Mahadev Betting App Case: After Ranbir Kapoor, ED Summons Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan

New Delhi: A day after issing summon to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev betting app case, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, actress Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan in connection with the case. The probe agency has asked the actors to appear before it on Friday (Oct 6), reported News18. The actors are yet to react to the development. The portal had previously claimed that at least 17 Bollywood celebrities including actors, singers and comedians were under the radar of ED for attending a wedding event hosted by the organisers of the betting app in the UAE.

On Wednesday, actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the agency in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case. He was directed to present in front of the probe agency on October 10. As per sources in the Enforcement Directorate, Ranbir Kapoor promoted a subsidiary app which is also promoted by Mahadev Book app promoters. Mahadev Book app, an online betting platform, is being probed by the ED and police departments of several states.

As per the digital evidence gathered by the Enforcement Directorate, Rs 112 crore was delivered via hawala to an event management company, while payment for hotel bookings, costing Rs 42 crore was made in cash, sources revealed last month.

Last month, the agency conducted multiple raids in cities like Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai and seized assets worth Rs 417 crore in connection with the online betting case.

Earlier in August, the agecy claimed that at least four persons were arrested in connection with the case.