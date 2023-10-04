Breaking: Ranbir Kapoor Gets ED Summon In Online Betting App Case

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor was on Wednesday (October 4) summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Chhattisgarh Mahadev online betting app case. The actor was been asked to appear before the probe agency on October 6. According to the report, several other Bollywood celebrities are also under the radar of the agency in the case.

As per the report, several other Bollywood celebrities including Sunny Leone, are also under the radar of the agency in the case. The report further stated that the Enforcement Directorate conducted massive searches in Kolkata, Bhopal, and Mumbai, and seized Rs 417 crore during the raids.

Mahadev Book App, an online betting app, is being probed by the ED and probe departments of several states.

More details followed.