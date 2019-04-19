Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'summer nights' are high on glamour and glitz—See pics

New Delhi: Two B-Town hotties, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their BFFs decided to have a terrace party at Amrita Arora's residence last night. Malla (as she is fondly called) shared the pictures on social media and we must say, the girls looked uber glamourous in stylish wear.

Malaika and Bebo somewhat twinned their outfits and cut a picture-perfect pose. The stunning 'Munni' wore a bell bottom boot cut denim with a bright red Gucci noodle strap top. Kareena donned ripped denim with black Adidas Ganji top.

Check out the pictures from their bash:

Besides these two stars, the 'summer nights' bash on the terrace saw ace designer Vikram Phadnis as the guest along with other close buddies of the divas.

On the work front, Kareena has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Also, she will play a pivotal part in Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angrezi Medium'.

Both films are high on expectations and people are looking forward to watching it.

Kareena will also be seen in a crucial role in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' which has an ensemble star cast. The film will release in 2020.