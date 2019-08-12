close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor look fashionable best as they return from Australia — See pics

Arjun and Malaika, who were in Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, are back in town. 

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor look fashionable best as they return from Australia — See pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: One of the most stylish couples in Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora on Monday returned from Australia where they had gone to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport by shutterbugs as they made their way out of the airport. And needless to say that both Arjun and Malla were at their fashionable best as they arrived back at the bay!

A diva in a true sense, Malaika was seen wearing white on white and teamed the outfit with a black overcoat. She completed her look with nude pumps. Arjun, who has been sporting the 'Panipat' look for the past few months, looked uber cool in a brown jacket which he wore over a black tee and denim. The duo complimented each other with stylish shades. 

Take a look at their pictures from Mumbai airport today: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times.

Malla and Arjun's impending wedding is another rumour that has been floating around for quite some time now. But the actor has always maintained that whenever such a big thing happens, he will share it with everyone.

Their dating rumours sparked off when they were clicked seating next to each other in a fashion show held last year. Pictures of the duo from the event went viral on social media, which was followed by their regular Bandra spottings.

On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's historical period drama 'Panipat'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is set to arrive in theatres in December 6, 2019. 

Tags:
Malaika AroraArjun KapoorBollywoodSalman KhanArbaaz KhanArhaan Khan w
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt clicked at Mahesh Bhatt's office with Sadak 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur — Pics

Must Watch

PT2M50S

Independence Day Special: 'Modi kite' booms across the country