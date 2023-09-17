trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663755
NewsLifestylePeople
MANUSHI CHILLAR

Manushi Chhillar Speaks On the Pride Of Representing India at London Fashion Week

In a recent statement, Manushi shared her thoughts on what it means to represent her country. Her words resonate with a profound sense of pride and responsibility, shedding light on the core values that drive her.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 10:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manushi Chhillar Speaks On the Pride Of Representing India at London Fashion Week Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The fashion world is buzzing with excitement as Manushi Chhillar, the Miss World and Bollywood actress, makes her debut at the London Fashion Week 2023. 

In a recent statement, Manushi shared her thoughts on what it means to represent her country. Her words resonate with a profound sense of pride and responsibility, shedding light on the core values that drive her.


Manushi Chhillar said:  “When we enter competitions, we focus on what we need to prepare and how to present ourselves. But when the competition goes to an international level, you are representing your country. It highlights the responsibility and pride that comes with representing one's homeland on an international platform."

For Manushi Chhillar, it's about more than just winning; it's about showcasing the rich culture, diversity, and talent of her country to the world. Her statement embodies the idea that representing one's nation is an honor that comes with great responsibility. It's a sentiment that resonates with individuals from all walks of life who find themselves on international stages.

Aside from making her nation proud on the international stage, Manushi Chhillar has an exciting array of projects lined up. She will appear in the highly anticipated film The Great Indian Family, followed by Tehran and Operation Valentine. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train