Manushi Chhillar Speaks On the Pride Of Representing India at London Fashion Week

New Delhi: The fashion world is buzzing with excitement as Manushi Chhillar, the Miss World and Bollywood actress, makes her debut at the London Fashion Week 2023.

In a recent statement, Manushi shared her thoughts on what it means to represent her country. Her words resonate with a profound sense of pride and responsibility, shedding light on the core values that drive her.

Manushi Chhillar said: “When we enter competitions, we focus on what we need to prepare and how to present ourselves. But when the competition goes to an international level, you are representing your country. It highlights the responsibility and pride that comes with representing one's homeland on an international platform."

For Manushi Chhillar, it's about more than just winning; it's about showcasing the rich culture, diversity, and talent of her country to the world. Her statement embodies the idea that representing one's nation is an honor that comes with great responsibility. It's a sentiment that resonates with individuals from all walks of life who find themselves on international stages.

Aside from making her nation proud on the international stage, Manushi Chhillar has an exciting array of projects lined up. She will appear in the highly anticipated film The Great Indian Family, followed by Tehran and Operation Valentine.