Merry Christmas 2019: Here's how B-Town stars usher in the celebrations

New Delhi: One of the most awaited and widely celebrated festivals of Christmas is here and wishes have been pouring in from all corners of life. In today's times, social media has emerged as a convenient platform to exchange pleasantries and convey greetings.

Therefore, on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, several of our Bollywood stars wished fans a Merry Christmas in their own unique style. Here are a few Twitter and Instagram posts:

T 3590 - Christmas greetings .. love peace and happiness ever !! pic.twitter.com/OuNRkl70xc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 24, 2019

T 3591 - On this auspicious day .. may the Angels of peace descend upon us , and bless us in their bountiful benevolence .. आज के इस शुभ दिन पर ; हमारी प्रार्थना की शांति के देवदूत , हम सब पर अपना परोपकार बरसाएँ , और आशीर्वाद दें pic.twitter.com/nKkQ1gkawz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 25, 2019

Christmas Cheer in a local language. Whatever it maybe,let love,peace and happiness resonate. Cheers! Lots of love pic.twitter.com/k9tWxM0Rau — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 22, 2019

Merry Christmas from us to you ... pic.twitter.com/p1pIwEV26X — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) December 25, 2019

"Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories..." merry christmas...

love, happiness and everything good. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) December 25, 2019

Wish you all the timeless treasures of Christmas.. the warmth of home, the love of family and the company of good friends! #MerryChrismas pic.twitter.com/W8hU00kOts — Raashi Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) December 25, 2019

Jesus Christ was born on December 25 in the city of Bethlehem. Born to Mary and Joseph, the Lord was delivered in a stable as no room was available. The good news of Lord's birth was shared by the angels, to the shepherd community who then further conveyed it to others.

Here's wishing our readers Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!