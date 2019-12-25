हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Merry Christmas 2019: Here's how B-Town stars usher in the celebrations

Jesus Christ was born on December 25 in the city of Bethlehem. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most awaited and widely celebrated festivals of Christmas is here and wishes have been pouring in from all corners of life. In today's times, social media has emerged as a convenient platform to exchange pleasantries and convey greetings.

Therefore, on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, several of our Bollywood stars wished fans a Merry Christmas in their own unique style. Here are a few Twitter and Instagram posts:

Jesus Christ was born on December 25 in the city of Bethlehem. Born to Mary and Joseph, the Lord was delivered in a stable as no room was available. The good news of Lord's birth was shared by the angels, to the shepherd community who then further conveyed it to others.

Here's wishing our readers Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!

 

 

