Working on Christmas? Worry not, you can still offer a special prayer to the Lord

The festive spirit of Christmas has gripped one and sundry across the globe. Lord Jesus Christ's birthday is widely celebrated on December 25 followed by New Year. The streets are lit, houses and passages decorated with beautiful Christmas trees, cakes and puddings make for a mouth-watering delicacy but there are a few who still have to go to work.

So, this time if you happen to be one of them, who are working on Christmas, worry not, as there is a special Christmas prayer which you can recite before the Lord either loudly or in solace.

"Lord, as I spend today going about my work,

help me to put aside any bitterness

that I'm not celebrating at home with loved ones,

I ask you, loving Father,

to give me a special sense of your presence as I meet people,

that I may shed on them the light of the Bethlehem Star,

the Spirit of Christmas.

Amen."

Christmas is a major festival for Christians across the globe but others too celebrate the special day with full gusto and spirit.

Lord Jesus Christ was born to Joseph and Mary in the city of Bethlehem on December 25. As mother Mary had to deliver the baby and no room was available, the Lord was born in a stable and soon the angles shared the news of the Lord's birth to the shepherd community.

Here's wishing our readers Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!