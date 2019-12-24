हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jesus Christ

Working on Christmas? Worry not, you can still offer a special prayer to the Lord

Christmas is a major festival for Christians across the globe but others too celebrate the special day with full gusto and spirit. 

Working on Christmas? Worry not, you can still offer a special prayer to the Lord
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

The festive spirit of Christmas has gripped one and sundry across the globe. Lord Jesus Christ's birthday is widely celebrated on December 25 followed by New Year. The streets are lit, houses and passages decorated with beautiful Christmas trees, cakes and puddings make for a mouth-watering delicacy but there are a few who still have to go to work. 

So, this time if you happen to be one of them, who are working on Christmas, worry not, as there is a special Christmas prayer which you can recite before the Lord either loudly or in solace. 

"Lord, as I spend today going about  my work, 
help me to put aside any bitterness
that I'm not celebrating at home with loved ones, 
I ask you, loving Father,
to give me a special sense of your presence as I meet people,
that I may shed on them the light of the Bethlehem Star, 
the Spirit of Christmas.
Amen."

Christmas is a major festival for Christians across the globe but others too celebrate the special day with full gusto and spirit. 

Lord Jesus Christ was born to Joseph and Mary in the city of Bethlehem on December 25. As mother Mary had to deliver the baby and no room was available, the Lord was born in a stable and soon the angles shared the news of the Lord's birth to the shepherd community. 

Here's wishing our readers Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

 

Tags:
Jesus ChristChristmasChristmas 2019Merry ChristmasChristmas PrayerWorking Christmas Prayer
Next
Story

Merry Christmas 2019: Wish your loved ones with these special WhatsApp and Text messages

Must Watch

PT4M43S

Delhi के CM Kejriwal ने अपनी सरकार के 5 साल का रिपोर्ट कार्ड पेश किया