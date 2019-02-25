Mira Rajput shares adorable selfie with hubby Shahid Kapoor, wishes him happy birthday—See pic

New Delhi: Talented star Shahid Kapoor celebrates his birthday on February 25 and to make this day special for him, doting wifey Mira Rajput shared an adorable selfie on social media. And it's not just the picture which is lovely but the caption which she has written.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.. Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I’m down and for tipping me over when you’re looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more.”

Sasha, as he is fondly called, made his smashing debut in showbiz with Ken Ghosh's 'Ishq Vishk' in 2003. He bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his part. Post that, he went on to star in several big projects such as 'Kaminey', 'Jab We Met', 'Haider', 'Udta Punjab' and more recently 'Padmaavat'.

His list of filmography is long and interesting as he has featured in both critically acclaimed and commercially successful ventures.

The actor got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.

Shahid is these days busy working on 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.