Poonam Pandey

Model Poonam Pandey spotted at Mumbai’s Marine Drive, booked for violating coronavirus lockdown norms

Poonam Pandey was found roaming in her high-end car at Marine Drive without any reason, an official said.

Model Poonam Pandey spotted at Mumbai's Marine Drive, booked for violating coronavirus lockdown norms
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ipoonampandey

Mumbai: Model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey was on Sunday booked by Mumbai Police for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown norms, an official said.

An FIR was registered against Pandey and a person accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police.

She was found roaming in her high-end car at Marine Drive without any reason, he said.

"A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act," senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

Poonam PandeyPoonam Pandey bookedCoronaviruscoronavirus lockdown
