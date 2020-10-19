हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma looks like a ray of sunshine in these pics - Check out!

"Pocketful of sunshine," Anushka Sharma captioned her post.

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma looks like a ray of sunshine in these pics - Check out!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma

New Delhi: Pregnant Anushka Sharma has yet again impressed everyone with her fashion choices and at the same time, she lit up Instagram with a few million-dollar photos. After her cricketer husband Virat Kohli treated us to a gorgeous picture of them enjoying the sunset in UAE, Anushka shared a fabulous post. She looks like a ray of sunshine in a pastel dungaree and radiates pregnancy glow. 

"Pocketful of sunshine," Anushka captioned her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pocketful of sunshine 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 pic credit - @abdevilliers17 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Anushka is currently spending time with Virat Kohli in the UAE, where the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being hosted. Of late, she has made some wonderful entries with her baby bump on her Instagram timeline. 

Check them out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

In August, Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The star couple will welcome their first born in January 2021.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a starry wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017. 

