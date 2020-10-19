Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma looks like a ray of sunshine in these pics - Check out!

New Delhi: Pregnant Anushka Sharma has yet again impressed everyone with her fashion choices and at the same time, she lit up Instagram with a few million-dollar photos. After her cricketer husband Virat Kohli treated us to a gorgeous picture of them enjoying the sunset in UAE, Anushka shared a fabulous post. She looks like a ray of sunshine in a pastel dungaree and radiates pregnancy glow.

"Pocketful of sunshine," Anushka captioned her post.

Anushka is currently spending time with Virat Kohli in the UAE, where the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being hosted. Of late, she has made some wonderful entries with her baby bump on her Instagram timeline.

Check them out here:

In August, Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The star couple will welcome their first born in January 2021.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a starry wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017.