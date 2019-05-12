Mother's Day: B-Town celebs share memories, messages

Mumbai: Mother`s Day on Sunday turned out to be an occasion for Bollywood celebrities to share heartfelt moments and memories of their mothers with their fans.

Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were some of the celebrities who took to their Instagram or Twitter accounts to ensure a post dedicated to their mother.

Veteran actor Anupam, who keeps treating his social media family with `Dulari Rocks` videos of his mother, tweeted: "Every day is a Mother`s Day, says mom... I agree with her. Mothers need to be celebrated 365 days."

Rishi, who is in New York for medical treatment, and his niece Karisma shared family pictures to mark the day.

The veteran actor chose a photograph in which his late mother Krishna Raj Kapoor is seen seated surrounded by her three sons - Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv. He titled it "Lasting memories". In another post, he shared a black-and-white photograph in which he is seen dancing with his mother, who looks her impeccable and elegant self.

Karisma took to Instagram to share a photograph in which she is seen holding nephew Taimur Ali Khan, and also seen in the frame are her mother Babita and sister Kareena.

"Coz family is everything. Happy Mother`s Day. Strong moms."

Actresses Sonali Bendre and Sonam Kapoor made sure to acknowledge the support of their respect mothers and mothers-in-law.

Sonali tweeted: "As I`ve realized, life doesn`t come with an instruction manual... it comes with a mother. That`s all the assurance a child needs, no matter how old they grow up to be. I`m blessed to have twice the assurance in the form of my Aai and my Mom in my life - Happy Mother`s Day.

Sonam wrote two seperate Instagram posts.

In one, she shared her childhood photograph with her mother Sunita Kapoor, and captioned: "Happy Mother`s Day to the most loving and special person in my life. You are my strength and grace, my heart and courage. Mom, I love you so much, one day a year doesn`t even begin to sum up how important you are to me and to our whole family."

For her mother-in-law, Sonam wrote: "Happy Mama`s Day to the most elegant, kind and loving person I know... I love you mom. Thanks for being so selfless. Anand and I are together because of your prayers and blessings. Love you lots."

Alia and Janhvi Kapoor also chose childhood photographs to pay tribute to their moms, as did superstar Aamir Khan.

"My happy place," Alia captioned the cute picture with her mother Soni Razdan, while Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi, posted: "Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world. Happy Mother`s Day."

"Ammi and me. Best Mom in the world," tweeted Aamir with a black and white photograph from his younger days.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a sweet picture in which he is seen kissing his mother Hiroo Johar on her forehead, and wrote an "Avengers: Endgame" inspired message for her.

"Mothers are superheroes that fight the infinite wars for their children and make sure there is never an end game in their lives! Happy Mother`s Day to my superhero! Love you so much mom," he wrote.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a series of photographs, and wrote: "My mommy, my life, my everything. Your selfless love, your magic, the way that you do anything that you do, inspires me to want to be just like you."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra made sure to get her mother and son bitten by the fitness bug.

"This is how our Mother`s Day started... `Family that does yoga together stays healthy together`. Happy Mother`s Day to all those wonderful, strong, multitasking supermoms. My wish and prayer for you all is that you are in the pink of health, always. Take care of yourself to be able to take care of your family."