MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy Breaks Internet In Smouldering Bold Bikini Bottoms, Shows Off Her Summer-Ready Abs - PICS

Mouni Roy Beach Pics: Several fans also commented on her bold pictures.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2024, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mouni Roy Breaks Internet In Smouldering Bold Bikini Bottoms, Shows Off Her Summer-Ready Abs - PICS Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Expect actress Mouni Roy to sweep you off your feet and in the most glamourous way possible. The babe recently dropped some 'oh so' smouldering pictures straight coming from a beach, sending fans into a tizzy. Adding heat to rising temperatures, Mouni wore an electrifying blue bikini set with bottoms over a tank tee. 

The Brahmastra actress flaunted her perfected toned abs and svelte figure. Once again BFF Disha Patani was among the first ones to comment on her timeline. Mouni captioned the post: Flamenco Sketches” off of Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue… to which Disha wrote: So cuteeee. Besides her, hubby Sooraj Nambiar wrote: Damn.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Several fans also commented on her bold pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Recently, Mouni did a cameo Dibaker Banerjee's in Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) where she played a negative character Junoon. Next, The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari is in her kitty.

She along with her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar also launched a plush restaurant in Andheri, Mumbai named Badmaash. 

Last year, she made her Cannes debut along with a host of other Indian celebrities.

 

 

