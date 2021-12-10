Mouni Roy touched by unruly fans, 'scared' actress manages to escape - Watch viral

New Delhi: Naagin of small screens, actress Mouni Roy recently had an uncomfortable moment when 'excited' fans spotted her and wanted to click pictures. A video has gone viral on the internet where the actress can be seen as visibly comfortable with the close contact of some fans who wanted a selfie with her.

Mouni Roy was mobbed after her followers and the video has been shared by many pages on social media. Take a look here:

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she was featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.