Mouni Roy gets BRUTALLY trolled for her looks at Tadap premiere - Watch

New Delhi: Celebrities getting trolled on social media is not a new thing these days. The latest one to be attacked by haters happens to be TV actress turned Bollywood star Mouni Roy. The Naagin of small screens recently attended the Tadap premiere held ta Mumbai last night.

The dazzling beauty posed for the shutterbugs and after one of her videos was shared online, several haters commented on her looks by calling her 'surgery queen', 'plastic gudiya' etc. The trolls suggested that Mouni Roy has undergone the knife to look a certain way.

Check out the comments below:

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.