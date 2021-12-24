'My child has a normal father': Nusrat Jahan says motherhood wasn't a 'mistake'

New Delhi: TMC MP and actress Nusrat Jahan has opened up on her pregnancy and her relationship with Yash Dasgupta on her radio show 'Ishq with Nusrat' on Ishq FM. The actress expressed that even though many people labelled her decision to have a child as 'bold', she felt it was the right choice to make and it very proud of becoming a mother.

The conversation came up when a netizen on social media asked her what was her boldest decision of 2021. She answered stating - motherhood.

On her radio show, she was quoted saying, "I've not made any mistake. It's my life and I've taken the decision. People might find it bold but I think it was a very sane decision to take. I've never spoken about this so that I can keep my sanity intact."

Watch her show here:

"Just because I didn't speak up on this matter, many people have said a lot of things. So today I'm speaking about this. Yes, I've been extremely extremely bold and I'm very proud of my decision of being a mother. I'm not a single mother, my child has a normal father and a normal mother like me," she added.

Nusrat, very frankly, also discussed the hormonal changes that she went through. She revealed, "My nose changed size due to hormonal changes. My leg also got swollen. My body had two-toned skins, making me look like a zebra."

In August, Nusrat welcomed her baby boy Yishaan with actor Yash Dasgupta who has now featured on her Instagram as well.

She had reportedly married Nikhil Jain in Turkey in 2019. However, a Kolkata court, this year, ruled that the marriage was invalid.

