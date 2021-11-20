हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan shares pic with Yash Dasgupta, teases upcoming Bengali film!

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan revealed that she will be embarking on a new venture with her rumoured boyfriend Yash Dasgupta.

Nusrat Jahan shares pic with Yash Dasgupta, teases upcoming Bengali film!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan shared several pictures with actor Yash Dasgupta and asked fans to 'bless them' in her latest Instagram post.

While Nusrat looked stunning in traditional wear, Yash looked dapper in a white shirt.

The duo appears to be collaborating on a Bengali film together 'Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni' and teased their new venture with fans on Instagram.

Take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

 

Earlier, the Kolkata court has declared that Nikhil Jain and Nusrat Jahan's wedding is invalid. The court said the legal wedding did not happen between the ex-couple. 

According to reports, the court passed the order based on the grounds that Nusrat Jahan is by faith a Muslim and Nikhil Jain is a Hindu.

Both did not get married under the Special Marriage Act. Hence the court-ordered, that the alleged marriage held on 19/06/2019 at Bodrum, Turkey in between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid.

Nusrat and Yash Dasgupta are rumoured to be dating as he often features on her Instagram. They came close to each other on the sets of the Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata' in 2020.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nusrat JahanYash Dasguptanikhil jainNusrat Jahan films
Next
Story

This clip of Sonu Sood helping his niece get ready for school will make you smile - Watch

Must Watch

PT9M52S

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka gets leaked