Nusrat Jahan shares pic with Yash Dasgupta, teases upcoming Bengali film!

New Delhi: TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan shared several pictures with actor Yash Dasgupta and asked fans to 'bless them' in her latest Instagram post.

While Nusrat looked stunning in traditional wear, Yash looked dapper in a white shirt.

The duo appears to be collaborating on a Bengali film together 'Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni' and teased their new venture with fans on Instagram.

Take a look at the post:

Earlier, the Kolkata court has declared that Nikhil Jain and Nusrat Jahan's wedding is invalid. The court said the legal wedding did not happen between the ex-couple.

According to reports, the court passed the order based on the grounds that Nusrat Jahan is by faith a Muslim and Nikhil Jain is a Hindu.

Both did not get married under the Special Marriage Act. Hence the court-ordered, that the alleged marriage held on 19/06/2019 at Bodrum, Turkey in between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid.

Nusrat and Yash Dasgupta are rumoured to be dating as he often features on her Instagram. They came close to each other on the sets of the Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata' in 2020.