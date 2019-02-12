My decisions have always been mine: Gauahar Khan

Mumbai: Model-actress Gauahar Khan doesn't let anyone influence her decisions, and says one doesnt need to be apologetic about one's choices.

"My decisions have always been mine whether it's my career or personal choices. It is but obvious for society to have judgments or form opinions but that's never deterred me to be on the path that I am on. That's what every girl of today should do," Gauahar said in a statement.

As a model, she has walked for various designers, including Manish Malhotra. She has shown her acting skills in films like "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", "Ishaqzaade" and "Begum Jaan".

Gauahar will also be launching the trailer of MX Original Series "Aafat" in Lucknow on Tuesday. The series is about five girls with five unusual eccentricities and one common problem - being stereotyped.

"Your mistakes or success is your own and one doesn't need to be apologetic about it and 'Aafat' beautifully gives this message out and I am delighted to be a part of it," Gauahar added.

The series stars Chitrashi Rawat, Pushtiie Shakti, Nikita Dutta, Anshul Chauhan, Neelam Sivia, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Seema Pahwa in key roles. It will start streaming on MX Player from February 20.