हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gauahar Khan

My decisions have always been mine: Gauahar Khan

Gauahar will also be launching the trailer of MX Original Series "Aafat" in Lucknow on Tuesday. 

My decisions have always been mine: Gauahar Khan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Model-actress Gauahar Khan doesn't let anyone influence her decisions, and says one doesnt need to be apologetic about one's choices.

"My decisions have always been mine whether it's my career or personal choices. It is but obvious for society to have judgments or form opinions but that's never deterred me to be on the path that I am on. That's what every girl of today should do," Gauahar said in a statement. 

As a model, she has walked for various designers, including Manish Malhotra. She has shown her acting skills in films like "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", "Ishaqzaade" and "Begum Jaan". 

Gauahar will also be launching the trailer of MX Original Series "Aafat" in Lucknow on Tuesday. The series is about five girls with five unusual eccentricities and one common problem - being stereotyped. 

"Your mistakes or success is your own and one doesn't need to be apologetic about it and 'Aafat' beautifully gives this message out and I am delighted to be a part of it," Gauahar added. 

The series stars Chitrashi Rawat, Pushtiie Shakti, Nikita Dutta, Anshul Chauhan, Neelam Sivia, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Seema Pahwa in key roles. It will start streaming on MX Player from February 20. 

 

Tags:
Gauahar KhanGauahar Khan moviesGauahar Khan newsAafatAafat trailer
Next
Story

Nothing could be further from truth: Chris Pratt after Ellen Page calls his church 'anti-LGBTQ'

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi