My forever cheerleader: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming post for her dad

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming post for her dad Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary and called him her "forever cheerleader".Ashok Chopra, who died of cancer in 2013, would have been 70 today. Priyanka posted a small clip of her father accepting an award on her behalf. She wrote, "My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad."

Take a look:

Earlier, Priyanka dedicated two separate posts for her father. She captioned one of them as, "We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day!"

And, on Father's Day, she shared this:

Priyanka is currently in the US with husband Nick Jonas. The couple married in December 2018.

Priyanka, last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', has Netflix's adaptation 'The White Tiger' in the pipleline, apart from 'We Can Be Heroes' and a couple of projects with Amazon.